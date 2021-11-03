At least two people are dead and another is injured after an audience member fell seven floors into a crowd at a concert hall in Sweden Tuesday evening, according to reports.

About 1,000 people had gathered at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress hall for a 7:30 p.m. ABBA tribute concert near the band’s hometown in Stockholm.

Roughly 30 minutes before the concert was set to begin, a person fell from the seventh floor and landed on two others in the open foyer on the ground floor, police said.

ABBA TO RELEASE ‘VOYAGE,’ ITS FIRST STUDIO ALBUM IN 40 YEARS

“We received a call about someone having either jumped or fallen from a high altitude,” police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin told the AFP news agency.

Those who died included the person who fell, along with one of the people they landed on, the BBC reported. The third person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims have yet to be named by authorities.

The concert hall closed after the incident as police questioned witnesses at the scene, the outlet reported. Klarin said officers were working to determine exactly what happened — while noting it was too early to say a crime had occurred.

ABBA TEASES NEW MUSIC IN NEARLY 40 YEARS WITH ‘VOYAGE’ REUNION: ‘JOIN US’

The events company that organized the show, MTLive wrote on Facebook that Tuesday’s concert was canceled, and “everyone is in shock.”

“Unfortunately, we have to announce that a terrible event has happened. What we know is that someone jumped [or] fell high in the arena and hit other people,” the company said. “Right now we don’t know much more.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tragic incident occurred as ABBA, the Swedish pop group consisting of Benny Andersson, Frida Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, and Bjorn Ulvaeus, is set to release its first album in four decades this week.