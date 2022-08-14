Suspected Palestinian gunman leaves 8 injured in Jerusalem

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooter in Israel opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, injuring eight Israelis.

The suspected Palestinian attack came a week after violence between Israel and militants in Gaza, according to officials.

The shooting left two of the victims in serious condition. A pregnant woman suffered abdominal injuries and a man endured gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals providing them treatment.

There were American citizens among the wounded, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said.

The shooting took place as the bus was parked in a lot near the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews pray.

Israeli police arrived at the scene to investigate, and Israeli security forces went into the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan to pursue the suspected gunman.

Police said later on Sunday that the suspect turned himself in. Information about the suspect’s identity was not disclosed.

Israeli aircraft last week launched an offensive in the Gaza Strip targeting the militant group Islamic Jihad.

In response to the airstrikes that killed two of its commanders and other militants, Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets. Israel said the attack was unleashed to dissuade threats from the group following the arrest of one of its officials in the occupied West Bank.

The fighting led to the deaths of 49 Palestinians, including 17 children and 14 militants. Several hundred others were injured. The fighting ended with an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire. No Israelis were killed or seriously injured.

A day after the cease-fire stopped the fighting, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and injured dozens in a shootout that took place during an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Nablus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.