Suspect among six dead in Australian stabbing spree at busy shopping center: police

At least six people are dead after a stabbing spree in Australia on Saturday afternoon, including the suspect who was shot to death by a police officer, authorities confirmed.

The incident took place at Bondi Junction Westfield, a six-level shopping center in Sydney.

New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke confirmed at a news conference that six people, including the attacker, have died. He said the lone suspect was shot by an officer who was on her own.

“She confronted the offender who had moved by this stage to level five [of the mall] as she continued to walk quickly behind him to catch up with him. He turned, faced her, raised a knife. She discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased,” Cooke said.

Eight other people were taken to the hospital for treatment. There have been reports from media outlets in Australia that an infant was among those stabbed by the suspect.

Cooke said the suspect had been in the shopping center, and then left before he returned and began stabbing people in the center.

The motive, if any, and identity of the suspect are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.