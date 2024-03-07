Stolen Ferrari recovered after 3 decades by UK police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A sports car stolen decades ago has been found by authorities in the United Kingdom.

The red Ferrari F512M stolen from a Formula One driver almost 30 years ago was discovered up for sale by London Metropolitan Police, authorities announced Monday.

“Our inquiries were painstaking and included contacting authorities from around the world,” lead investigator Constable Mike Pilbeam said.

Police were tipped off by the Ferrari automobile company in January that the vehicle was being sold to a buyer in the U.S. and had been flagged.

The Ferrari F512M was stolen from Austrian driver Gerhard Berger in April 1995 while he was in Imola, Italy.

It was one of two vehicles nabbed during the San Marino Grand Prix that year.

London Metropolitan Police’s Organized Vehicle Crime Unit launched an investigation that found the Ferrari had been brought to the U.K. late last year from Japan.

Authorities seized the vehicle, which they claim is worth approximately $444,000.

“We worked quickly with partners including the National Crime Agency, as well as Ferrari and international car dealerships, and this collaboration was instrumental in understanding the vehicle’s background and stopping it from leaving the country,” Pilbeam said.

No arrests have been made yet as the investigation continues.