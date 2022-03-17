State Department confirms death of American in Ukraine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that an American citizen was killed in Ukraine on Thursday.

“We offer our sincerest to the family on their loss,” a State Department spokesperson said. “Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

Local police said that James Whitney Hill, 68, was killed during heavy Russian artillery shelling against civilians in the city of Chernihiv, according to The New York Times. His identity was confirmed by Anton Gerashenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

In the days before his death, Hill’s Facebook page was replete with harrowing posts detailing his situation and his inability to get out of the city.

“Not allowed to take photos. Spies throughout city. Bombing has intensified no way out,” read Hill’s last post, which he wrote Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.