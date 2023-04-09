Spanish TV star reveals adopted surrogate baby belongs to her deceased son: report

A veteran Spanish TV actress who paid for a surrogate pregnancy revealed this week that the child belonged to her deceased son.

“This was Aless’s final wish, to bring a child of his own into the world,” Ana Obreg?n said, revealing that the father of the child was her own son who died of cancer at the age of 27.

Obreg?n, 68, caused a firestorm in Spain when the press learned that she had paid for a surrogate to have a baby for her. Aless Lequio, her son, passed away in 2020, but before he died, a sample of his sperm was frozen and stored in New York, according to the BBC.

Obreg?n used a surrogate of Cuban origin living in Florida and flew to New York for the child’s birth. The child, named Ana Sandra, will be registered at the Spanish consulate before returning to Madrid.

“This girl is not my daughter, but rather my granddaughter,” Obreg?n told Spanish magazine ?Hola!

“If that was my son’s last will and testament, how could I not do it?” she added. The magazine also revealed that the baby was born on March 20, having been conceived last June when her son would have turned 30.

Paying for surrogate pregnancies is banned in Spain and most of the European Union, but Obreg?n can register a surrogate child born in another country. Countries including Ireland, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands allow the practice but only under strict conditions, according to Euronews.

Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero called surrogacy a “form of violence against women.” The country’s Socialist party intends to amend legislation to prevent Spanish citizens from seeking surrogacy in other countries the way Obreg?n did.

Obreg?n called the debate around her decision and the surrogacy “absurd,” even though there exists a potential complication, since Spain’s civil code prevents adoption of “a descendant.” Obreg?n argued that she is legally the child’s mother, even if she is biologically the grandmother.

Obreg?n also said she hasn’t ruled out providing her granddaughter with a brother or sister.