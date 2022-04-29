NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Korea will relax its outdoor face mask mandate next week.

Beginning on Monday, people in the country will only be required to don a mask outside when participating in gatherings of more than 50 people or attending sports and cultural events with potentially large crowds.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, the commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said health authorities concluded it was safe to relax the mask mandate because the risk of COVID-19 transmissions is much lower outdoors, and other countries didn’t see a meaningful increase in infections after easing similar restrictions.

She recommended that people continue to wear masks outdoors if they have symptoms or are in spaces where it is difficult to maintain at least a three-foot distance from others.

The office of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol raised concern that the move to ease the mask mandate could be premature.