South African elephant kills tourist who was trying to save children at Kruger National Park

An elephant in South Africa’s Kruger National Park trampled a tourist to death as he was trying to protect children, officials say.

The incident Sunday involving 59-year-old Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed from the South African town of Mkhondo remains under investigation by law enforcement, according to South African National Parks.

“Initial eyewitness accounts indicate that the family parked close to the Malelane reception area and children ran past the bridge into the bush whereupon an individual elephant from a nearby herd charged them. The deceased rushed to assist the children and that is when he was chased and trampled by one of the animals,” the agency said. “He succumbed to his injuries on the scene.”

“On the day of the incident, the animal responsible for the death could not be identified as there were several of them in the vicinity and they immediately moved away while people were trying to save the life of the deceased,” it added.

South African National Parks also said it offers its “heartfelt condolences to the Ammed family and wishes them strength in this difficult time.”

The agency said on its website that “In most of the national parks there is a possible threat from dangerous animals” and “In such parks guests may only [leave] vehicles in designated areas.

“No part of your body may protrude from a window or sunroof and doors should remain closed at all times,” it warned.

Park officials describe elephants as “usually peaceful animals” but note that they “may become aggressive when sick, injured or harassed.”

“Elephants may run at the threat in a demonstration or real charge. Most charges are mock charges which are broken off before the target is reached,” South African National Parks said.

“However, if an attack is followed through, an elephant is quite capable of killing another elephant, other animals (including humans) or wrecking cars,” it added.