Soccer player dies from killer croc encounter while trying to cool off in river

A Costa Rican soccer player died last week when he went swimming to cool off in a river and found it swarming with crocodiles.

“With deep sorrow we make public the death of our player Jesus Lopez Ortiz (Chucho), may God rest his soul,” local team Deportivo Rio Ca?as wrote on Facebook. “Rest in peace, Chucho, we share your family’s pain.”

Gruesome video shows the killer croc swimming through the water with 29-year-old Ortiz in its mouth. Onlookers shout and point, some of them screaming in horror as they realize the crocodile has someone in its mouth.

Footage posted online also showed locals shooting at the crocodile in an effort to save Ortiz. They ultimately succeeded in killing the animal, a protected species in Costa Rica.

The crocodile dragged Ortiz underwater, making clear that he was not alive, but police could not say if he died from his injuries or from drowning, Global News reported.

The team put out a statement asking that no one upload video of the incident and that if any such video had been posted that the user take it down out of respect to Ortiz’s family.

“There are children, a mother, a father, brothers and wife who deserve respect,” the team wrote. A funeral procession for Ortiz drew “thousands” who flooded the streets, the team said.

Ortiz leaves behind two children, ages 8 and 3, and his wife, the New York Post reported.

He played for Deportivo Rio Ca?as, an amateur local team in Carrillo, roughly 17 miles from the capital city of San Jose.

“We will remember you in the many facets of your sporting life as a coach, football player and also as a family father. You will always live in our hearts Chucho, fly high friend,” his team wrote.