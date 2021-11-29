The last thing guests at one pub in Yorkshire, England, will need is a cold one.

A strong snowstorm stranded about 61 people on hand for a concert Friday night and there’s a good chance they will not be able to leave until Monday–at the earliest.

The guests were hunkered down at the Tan Hill Inn after attending the Friday concert by an Oasis tribute band called Noasis.

“I’m quite chilled about being stranded, it’s quite exciting, but we’re missing our son who is with his nana,” Stephanie Overton, one of the guests, told the BBC. “I am wondering how long we will be here for though.”

The report said the storm dumped about three feet of snow in the Yorkshire Dales, which is about 1,732 feet above sea level. Besides the snow, fallen power cables have created a dangerous situation outside. The guests are all getting along, and the report said managers set up sleeping quarters in the pub’s lounge.

The New York Times reported that a man at the pub was evacuated by a local rescue group because of a previous medical condition. The guests have been passing the time by singing karaoke and watching movies like “Grease,” the report said.

Nicola Townsend, the inn’s general manager, told the paper that the guests have been respectful of each other and nobody has gotten “loud and drunk.” The report said that some people who were stranded were guests at the inn.