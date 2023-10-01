Shocking number of Europeans say you should only be able to fly 4 times in your life due to climate change

A new poll shows that a shocking number of French citizens support banning people from flying more than four times in their lives due to climate change.

A poll from research firm Consumer Science and Analytics Institute (CSA) found that 41% of citizens would support such a limit. That number rose to 59% support among 18-24-year-olds. The suggested limit, proposed by engineer Jean-Marc Jancovici, would apply to air travel for business and pleasure.

The poll surveyed 1,010 French residents over the age of 18. It found that support for air travel restrictions was far higher among younger age groups. While a majority opposed the four-flight lifetime maximum, 64% of the respondents said they would be willing to limit their air travel in the near or medium term to combat climate change.

Climate activists across the globe have pushed for wide-ranging restrictions aimed at reducing carbon emissions, from limiting car travel to banning plastic straws.

BIDEN ADMIN BEGINS ENFORCING NATIONWIDE LIGHTBULB BANS, IGNITING BACKLASH FROM GOP: ‘LIBERAL FANTASIES’

In the U.S., President Biden’s administration has issued its own restrictions on gas-powered furnaces. It’s only the latest move from Democrats targeting home appliances.

FAILED BIDEN NOMINEE QUIETLY APPOINTED TO TOP ROLE OVERSEEING WAR ON HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES

The proposal, according to the agency, requires non-weatherized gas furnaces and those used in mobile homes to achieve a far higher level of efficiency than cheaper models on the market.

“At the direction of Congress, DOE is continuing to review and finalize energy standards for household appliances, such as residential furnaces, to lower costs for working families by reducing energy use and slashing harmful pollutants in homes across the nation,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement last week.

“Today’s measure, along with this Administration’s past and planned energy efficiency actions, underscores President Biden’s commitment to save Americans money and deliver healthier communities,” she continued.

EXPERTS WARN BIDEN ADMIN’S WATER HEATER CRACKDOWN WILL HIKE PRICES, REDUCE CONSUMER CHOICE

However, consumer groups and experts have criticized the administration’s aggressive energy efficiency campaign. They have argued the new regulations will reduce consumer choice and increase costs for Americans.

“It’s just spreading to more and more appliances. It seems that almost everything that plugs in or fires up around the house is either subject to a pending regulation or soon will be,” Ben Lieberman, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, previously told Fox News Digital. “Consumers aren’t going to like any of it. These rules are almost always bad for consumers for the simple reason that they restrict consumer choice.”

