Shelling reported in coastal town of Mykolaiv as Russians push toward Odesa

Videos circulating on social media Friday night captured what are believed to be rocket attacks being fired on the Black Sea town of Mykolaiv.

Russian forces reportedly began targeting the coastal town, which is nearby the city of Odesa, and hitting civilian areas, according to a post from local politician Vitaly Kim on Telegram.

Videos posted online showed heavy rocket barrages with one tweet explaining that the city is under “mass attack.”

Mykolaiv lies to the west of Kherson, which has already been taken by Russian forces, and is believed to be an important strategic position on the way toward potentially capturing Odesa, a city of almost one million people.

The attack comes as Odesa’s mayor says that Russian forces could soon surround the city on three fronts and believes that his city could soon be completely cut off from the rest of Ukraine, according to Sky News.

News of the attack comes hours after the Pentagon said that Russian forces are building momentum as they inch closer to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“There’s Russian bombardment and shelling going on quite violently as we speak,” Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday. “And we do assess that the Russians are beginning to make more momentum on the ground towards Kyiv, particularly from the east.”