NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shanghai authorities reportedly warned Wednesday that anyone who violates COVID-19 lockdown rules will face punishment.

The police department called on the city’s 25 million residents to “fight the epidemic with one heart.”

SHANGHAI RESIDENTS RECORDED SCREAMING FROM APARTMENTS AFTER SEVEN DAYS OF LOCKDOWN

“Those who violate the provisions of this notice will be dealt with in strict accordance with the law by public security organs … If it constitutes a crime, they will be investigated according to law,” the department said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Shanghai is experiencing China’s largest COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic started in Wuhan.

However, some residents were allowed out of their homes Tuesday as the city eased its two-week-long shutdown.