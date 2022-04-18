Shanghai reports only 3 deaths during strict lockdowns, most cases asymptomatic

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The City of Shanghai reported three COVID-19 deaths Sunday, the first three deaths recorded during the city’s strict lockdown.

The city said that it recorded 19,831 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, according to reporting from Reuters. The asymptomatic cases were down from the 21,582 recorded on Saturday, while the deaths represented the first in the city since it imposed a lockdown nearly three weeks ago.

The city has been in its strict lockdown despite the vast majority of cases being asymptomatic, with city officials reporting 2,417 symptomatic cases Sunday. That number is down from the 3,238 recorded Saturday.

China’s “zero COVID” policy has left residents of Shangai in sometimes dire conditions, forcing some people into isolation facilities while those that don’t test positive are forced to rely on overburdened delivery services for food and supplies.

But authorities have shown no signs of backing down from the strict measures, warning residents they will face punishment for violating the restrictions.

“Those who violate the provisions of this notice will be dealt with in strict accordance with the law by public security organs … If it constitutes a crime, they will be investigated according to law,” the city’s department said in a statement last week.

The outbreak in Shanghai is the city’s largest since the COVID-19 pandemic began, forcing most of its residents to be confined to their homes in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

The State Department has warned Americans against travel to the city, citing “arbitrary enforcement” of restrictions and the possibility that families could be separated.