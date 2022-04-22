NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shanghai officials promised Friday to loosen anti-virus regulations on truck drivers that are hampering food supplies and trade.

A deputy mayor, Zhang Wei, promised “every effort” to resolve problems that prompted complaints about lack of food.

Truck drivers have been hindered by multiple checkpoints and virus tests, leading to long waits.

Under a new system, the drivers are allowed through if they had had a negative virus test within the past 48 hours, no fever and a “green health code” on their smartphone that shows they haven’t been to areas with outbreaks, according to Wu Chungeng, director of the Highway Bureau of the Ministry of Transportation.