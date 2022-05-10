Shanghai disinfects coronavirus-infected people’s homes amid China’s ‘zero-COVID’ strategy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shanghai workers in protective suits are disinfecting the homes of residents infected by COVID-19 as the city aims to eliminate the wave of omicron cases under China‘s “zero-COVID” policy.

According to city officials, residents can notify the cleaning crews about items that require protection from disinfectant spray.

Authorities also closed Shanghai’s entire subway system after the city suspended its last two underground lines on Tuesday.

This comes as the city has instructed people in some areas to not leave their homes after some residents were allowed out in recent weeks for limited shopping.

The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in Shanghai dipped to about 3,000 on Monday, a significant drop from its mid-April peak of 26,000. Officials have enforced strict protocols for most of the city as governments in other countries ease coronavirus restrictions.

The city has reported that six more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll from the virus’s outbreak up to 553.

Shanghai’s initial measures included mass testing and a limited lockdown. However, authorities extended these protocols as case numbers increased. Thousands of the city’s residents have had to go into centralized quarantine centers after they either tested positive for the virus or were in close contact with a COVID-positive person.

Residents in several districts have been ordered in recent days to stay home and are not allowed to receive deliveries deemed nonessential as part of a “quiet period” that is expected to last until at least Wednesday, according to notices issued in these districts. The restrictions could be extended, depending on the mass testing results, the notices said.

