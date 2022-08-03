Seven men, 4 women face charges for alleged Glasgow child sex ring involving ‘witchcraft’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seven men and for women in Glasgow, Scotland, are facing charges for allegedly running a sex ring in which they abused three children over the course of a decade, from January 2010 to March 2020.

Iain Owens, 43, Elaine Lannery, 38, Lesley Williams, 40, Paul Brannan, 40, Marianne Gallagher, 37, Scott Forbes, 49, Barry Watson, 46, Mark Carr, 49, Richard Gachagan, 44, Leona Laing, 50, and John Clark, 46, were charged in an indictment and had a hearing before Glasgow’s high court. According to the BBC, the indictment referred to alleged acts including demonic rituals and “witchcraft.”

All the defendants are accused of having two of the children, a boy and a girl, participate in “seances,” as well as having them use a Ouija board “to call on spirits and demons.”

The other child was a younger girl, who five of the defendants were accused of trying to kill when she was weeks old, the Glasgow Evening Times reported.

According to the indictment, the defendants allegedly raped all three children multiple times while group members did “clap, cheer and verbally encourage” the others while recording the incidents on video.

They also allegedly wore robes and devil horns and had the boy stab a bird to death. They are also accused of harming and killing dogs, as well as having the children hurt the dogs.

Five other people were named in the indictment and said to have participated, but they have all died since then.