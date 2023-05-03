School shooting in Serbia kills at least 9 after young boy takes father’s gun

A 14-year-old boy killed at least nine people and wounded seven others in a school shooting in Serbia on Wednesday.

The boy, who has not been identified, targeted the Vladislav Ribnikar School in Serbia’s capital of Belgrade. Police arrested the boy later Wednesday morning, alleging that he had taken his father’s gun to carry out the shooting.

Eight students and one security guard were confirmed killed in the attack, while six other students and one teacher were injured. Some of those injured remain in critical condition.

“The police sent all available patrols immediately to the spot and arrested a suspected minor – a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots from his father’s gun in the direction of students and school security,” Serbia’s interior ministry wrote in a statement.

TEXAS SHOOTING SUSPECT’S LOCATION CAME THROUGH FBI TIP LINE: ‘COURAGE TO CALL’

“All police forces are still on the ground working intensively to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy,” it added later.

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING FIVE NEIGHBORS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY ‘WITHOUT INCIDENT

Three of the injured students, two boys and a girl, were transferred to area hospitals. Police say the two boys were in stable condition despite suffering gunshot wounds. The girl, however, was shot in the head and was undergoing surgery, police told reporters.

The nature of the injuries for the other three injured students remains unclear. Doctors were fighting to save the life of the teacher who was wounded Wednesday morning. Witnesses say the student fired on the teacher, a man, first before targeting students, according to the BBC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Serbia has extremely strict gun laws, but nevertheless has some of the highest gun ownership rates in Europe. There are roughly 39 guns per 100 people in the country, according to the World Population Review.