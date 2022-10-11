School closures return to China as COVID-19 cases rise in Shanghai

China is looking back toward school closures and other lockdown measures as new COVID-19 outbreaks emerge in Shanghai and other megacities.

Chinese citizens have chaffed under strict lockdown measures throughout the pandemic, with tens of millions still under stringent measures in early September. Shanghai, Shenzen and other major cities are increasing mandatory testing in addition to closing entertainment venues and schools, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Shanghai is requiring all 16 of its districts to undergo mandatory testing twice a week until November 10. The city has 25 million residents.

The resurgence of COVID cases in major cities comes nearly a month after Chinese citizens expressed outrage at the regime’s continued relocation programs for those who test positive.

Chinese authorities relocate confirmed cases to COVID-19 camps as part of its “Zero COVID” policy, typically via busses. One such bus crashed on a mountain road in September, killing 27 people and injuring 20 more.

The bus crash quickly spiked to the number one trending topic on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform before being buried by censors.

Local police announced news of the crash, which garnered 12,000 shares on social media. Nevertheless, Censors soon kicked in due to the backlash against China’s COVID-19 policies, and the crash was removed from the list of trending topics.

The World Health Organization has described China’s Zero-COVID policy as “unsustainable,” saying recent variants of the virus are too contagious for quarantine policies to succeed.