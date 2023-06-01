Saudi Arabia executes Nepali national convicted of fatal stabbing

Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Nepali national after his conviction for stabbing a Saudi to death.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the execution of Santa Bahadur Pune, saying it took place in the kingdom’s Al-Jawf region.

It did not say how Pune had been killed. However, Saudi Arabia typically carries out executions by beheadings.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s top executioners. It occasionally executes foreigners.