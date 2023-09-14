Saudi Arabia executes 2 soldiers found guilty of treason

Saudi Arabia executed two soldiers Thursday who were convicted of treason as the kingdom conducted its war on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

A brief statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency identified the two as a lieutenant colonel who was a pilot and a chief sergeant. It did not elaborate on what they allegedly did, other than to accuse them of having “committed a number of major military crimes” during a period of the war.

Saudi Arabia typically beheads those it executes.

Saudi Arabia is among the world’s top executioners.