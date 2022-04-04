Satellite imagery shows bodies laid in Bucha streets for weeks, contradicting Russian claims

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

High-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies collected over Bucha, Ukraine, corroborates recent social media videos and photos that show bodies lying out in the streets for weeks.

The images contradict Russia’s claim that the bodies appeared on the city streets after “all Russian units withdrew completely from Bucha” around March 30.

Other images show a probable mass grave on the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints.

“What has been done to this modern town is a characteristic of the Russian military, which treated humans worse than animals,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters during a visit to the town Monday.

The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed the photos as “just another provocation,” in a statement Sunday. They also said the images were “another hoax” and demanded an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council regarding “provocations of Ukrainian radicals” in Bucha.

“During the time that the town has been under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident has suffered from any violent action. Russian servicemen have delivered and distributed 452 tonnes of humanitarian aid to civilians in Kiev Region,” the statement read in part.

The massacre at Bucha has prompted outrage from Western leaders, including President Biden, who accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing “a war crime” and called for him to be put on trial.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Monday that the United States is planning to announce further sanctions against Russia this week.

“You can expect further sanctions announcements this week. And we are coordinating with our allies and partners on what the exact parameters of that will be, but yes, this week we will have additional economic pressure elements to announce,” he said.