Sandals Bahamas deaths: Police examining food at resort after 3 Americans found dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police investigating the deaths of three American tourists at a resort in the Bahamas are also looking into whether food played a role.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said the victims – identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida – all had eaten different things and sought medical treatment while staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay property in Great Exuma, according to the Nassau Guardian.

“They were all treated at different times and they ate at different places, so… we’re checking all of that, which we will hopefully be able to determine whether or not it was some food or something else that caused it,” Rolle reportedly said.

BAHAMAS SENDS SAMPLES TO US LABS FROM 3 TOURISTS WHO DIED AT SANDALS RESORT

Samples taken from the three victims have been sent to a lab in Philadelphia for examination, with toxicology results expected next week.

The lone survivor in the incident, Vincent’s wife Donnis, was upgraded to good condition Tuesday after being airlifted to the HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami over the weekend, a spokesperson there told Fox News Digital.

Vacationers who recently were in the area of the resort where the Americans were found dead complained about the “strong odor” of insecticide there, according to a report Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators on scene also were looking into the property’s water heater, air conditioner and propane supply for possible leaks, NBC News reports.

Despite the incident, the resort is only experiencing “minimal cancellations,” the Nassau Guardian quoted Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper as saying.