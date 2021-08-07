A safari park worker in Chile died after an unlocked cage door allowed a tiger to get loose and attack her while she was cleaning the enclosure.

The woman, whom police have not identified, was working with a number of staff members on Friday to clean the big cats’ enclosure. The woman suffered neck wounds during the attack, authorities said.

The park remained closed while police investigated the incident, The Guardian reported.

“She did not realize that the door of the animal’s cage was open and was immediately attacked by this tiger, causing her death on the spot,” Williams Espinoza of the Rancagua police said.

The animals normally roam free as attendees drive through the park, but the animals normally remain in a separate space while the staff clean and maintain the enclosure.

The investigation aims to figure out how and why the door to the tiger’s cage was left open during the cleaning process, according to Business Insider.

The condition of the animal is not known.