Russia’s Wagner chief frees first round of convicts who traded jail time for war in Ukraine

Head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group released the first round of convicts who traded jail time for the war in Ukraine, reports said Thursday.

A video was posted by Russian state-owned media RIA showed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin addressing the convicted recruits dressed in military fatigues and shaking hands with the Vladimir Putin-ally.

“Don’t booze too much, don’t take drugs, don’t rape women – (sex) only for love or for money as they say,” Prigozhin told the former convicts who apparently laughed according to a translation by Reuters. “The police should treat you with respect.”

The Wagner Group – which the Kremlin has claimed no association – has long held notoriety for its brutal tactics and grabbed headlines earlier this year after Russia looked to its penal system to fill its diminishing ranks.

“You have learned a great deal – first of all: how to kill the enemy,” Prigozhin reportedly told the recruits. “I really don’t want you to practice that skill on forbidden territory … If you want to kill the enemy again you return.”

A second video showed Prigozhin addressing Wagner recruits dressed is casual wear, many of whom appeared to be injured, holding crutches and sitting as he spoke.

Wagner penal-recruits are believed to have first been called on to fight in Ukraine in July. In return for six months of service on the front they were promised a commutation of their sentences and cash.

In a video that made headlines last year Prigozhin could be seen pitching Russia’s incarcerated by telling them, “If you serve six months, you are free. If you arrive in Ukraine and decide it’s not for you, we execute you.”

At least one Wagner recruit is believed to have deserted his post in Ukraine before re-entering Russia and firing up police officers in a border town. He was eventually arrested.

Prigozhin has been targeted by Western sanctions over his involvement in propping up the Wagner Group, attempting to interfere in U.S. elections and spreading Russian misinformation.

It is unclear how many penal recruits Russia has added to its fighting force in Ukraine.