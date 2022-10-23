Fox World News 

Russia’s Shoigu warns of ‘uncontrolled escalation’ in Ukraine conflict

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday that the situation in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating and trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”.

In a phone call with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian side, Shoigu said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a “dirty bomb” in the conflict, without providing evidence to support the suggestion that Ukraine might use such a weapon.

“They discussed the situation in Ukraine which is rapidly deteriorating,” the defense ministry said in a readout of the call. “It is trending towards further uncontrolled escalation.”

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu smiles while visiting the military exhibiton at the “Army 2022” Forum, on August 20, 2022 in Patriot Park, outside of Moscow, Russia. The International Military-Technical Forum ‘Army 2022’ forum, organized by Russian Ministry of Defence is the major annual military exhibition in the country.
(Contributor/Getty Images)

A so-called dirty bomb uses conventional explosives laced with radioactive material.

Firefighters help a local woman evacuate from a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
(REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko)

Russian President Vladimir Putin vows to strengthen Russia’s military cooperation with its allies at the Army 2022 International Military and Technical Forum in the Patriot Park outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 15, 2022.
(Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The defense ministry did not provide any further information on its statement.