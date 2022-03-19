Russians hit army barracks in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, leaving dozens dead: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dozens were reportedly killed Friday in Ukraine’s south after Russians shelled a Ukrainian army barracks in Mykolaiv.

Rescuers were still searching for survivors in the barracks Saturday. The site housed Ukrainian soldiers who were training to defend the city.

At least 45 people were killed in the attack, according to BBC News, although the death toll may rise. Reports showed at least one survivor being pulled from the rubble.

The Russians launched two missiles at the barracks, the BBC reported.

Mykolaiv is a strategic city near the Black Sea that the Russians have struggled to get past. The Ukrainian military, mounting a counteroffensive, was able to push the Russians back, returning a sense of normalcy to the city, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Mykolaiv has experienced weeks of intense bombardments after Russian troops were pushed back from the city,” BBC journalist Andrew Harding reported. “Russian forces then tried to bypass the city to the north but were again thwarted by the Ukrainians.”

Yulia Fistik, who runs a Mykolaiv flower shop with her mother, said business has been good.

“It’s not that we are no longer afraid, but we are getting used to this,” she told the Journal. “We have to survive. Nobody wants to leave the city anymore. Business is good. There are lots of soldiers in town, and they all buy flowers.”