As the U.S. moved Thursday to cut American exports to three Russian airlines and the U.N. General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the United Nation’s Human Rights Council, U.K. officials warned that Russian shelling in Ukraine was a prelude to a greater assault.

Britain’s defense ministry says the country is targeting infrastructure to wear down Ukraine’s government and military ahead of a renewed attack.

In an intelligence update on Thursday, the ministry said that “progressing offensive operations in eastern Ukraine is the main focus of Russian military forces.”

UN SUSPENDS RUSSIA FROM HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL FOLLOWING ALLEGED BUCHA, UKRAINE ATROCITIES

Russia, they continued, appears to be targeting the “line of control” between areas in Donbas controlled by Ukraine and those held by Russia-supporting separatists.

The U.K. said, “Russian forces are likely to continue facing morale issues and shortages of supplies and personnel.”

The Russians have largely withdrawn around the capital city of Kyiv and northern Ukraine.