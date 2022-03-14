Russian Orthodox congregation in the Netherlands sunders from Moscow patriarch over Ukraine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Russian Orthodox parish in Amsterdam is requesting to be dismissed from the authority Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, because of the war in Ukraine.

Describing what they termed “an extraordinary meeting,” the parish council of the Russian Orthodox Parish of Saint Nicholas of Myra in Amsterdam announced Saturday on Facebook that “the clergy unanimously announced that it is no longer possible for them to function within the Moscow Patriarchate and provide a spiritually safe environment for our faithful.”

The announcement went on to explain they have requested a canonical dismissal from their archbishop. They have also asked to be received into the diocese of Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople), who has expressed a willingness to consider the request.

The parish said the proposal will be presented during a special General Parish Meeting on March 26, until which time they will not be holding services.

“This is due not only to concerns of safety, but also to pastoral considerations: in this extremely tense situation, it would be virtually impossible to achieve the prayerful atmosphere we strive for during services,” they said.

On Feb. 27, Kirill described Moscow’s enemies in Ukraine as “evil forces.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has faced rebuke from other clerical authorities for the Ukraine invasion.

Last week, the global head of Eastern Orthodoxy offered a rare public criticism when he condemned Putin, saying “the whole world is against Russia.”

During an interview with CNN TURK, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said he maintained “a very good relationship” with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while he described how Russia’s recent military actions have strained the country’s relationship with the rest of the world.

“We are entering a new era of Cold War,” said Patriarch Bartholomew, according to a report. “The distance between Russia and not only Ukraine but the whole Western world, Russia and the Western world is getting bigger. It means that we are entering a new Cold War period.”

Earlier this month, more than 280 Russian Orthodox clergy signed an open letter urging an end to the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.

“We mourn the ordeal to which our brothers and sisters in Ukraine were undeservedly subjected,” the letter read.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.