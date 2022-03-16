Russian model who trashed Putin on social media found dead in suitcase: Report

website maker

A Russian model who previously called Vladimir Putin a “psychopath” has been found dead with her body stuffed inside a suitcase, a report says.

Gretta Vedler, 23, went missing a year ago after the anti-Putin social media rant, but the two events do not appear to be connected.

“Vedler’s ex-boyfriend Dmitry Korovin, 23, has now confessed to strangling her to death before driving her 300 miles to the Lipetsk region and abandoning the body in the boot of a car..” the Daily Star reports.

Korovin told authorities that he slept in a hotel room for three nights with her dead body, which was stuffed in a newly-bought suitcase. The man then left her body in the trunk for a year but kept posting to her social media pages to make it look like she was still alive.

In January 2021 Vedler had raised concerns over Putin’s crackdown on protests and desire to enhance the integrity of Russia.

“I can only assume, in my opinion, clear psychopathy or sociopathy is seen in him. For psychopaths, it is important to constantly experience a sense of fullness and sharpness of life, so they love risk, intense experiences, intense communication, intense activity – an intense and dynamic life,” she wrote, according to The Mirror.