Russian missiles cross into NATO member Poland, kill 2: senior US intelligence official

Russian missiles flew over NATO territory and killed two people in Poland Tuesday, a senior U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press.

The Polish government has not immediately confirmed the report, but one spokesman Piotr Mueller told the publication that top leaders were holding an emergency meeting over the “crisis situation.”

RUSSIA HAMMERS KYIV, UKRAINE WITH MISSILES, VIDEO SHOWS FIERY AFTERMATH

Two people were reportedly killed after a projectile struck and area where grain was drying in the village of Przewod?w near the Ukrainian border.

