Russian military strikes have hit the area surrounding a massive TV tower in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister, said the attacks did not hit the Kyiv TV tower but a building where the control room was located, along with the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, the site where Nazis killed thousands of Jews during World War II.

The State Emergency Service said at least five people were killed, and another five were injured in the attacks, according to Interfax, a news agency in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said the broadcaster’s control room was hit, and TV channels will not work for “some time.” Backup broadcasting of some channels will be switched on in the near future, the ministry added.

Emergency responders were captured responding to the damage following the attacks in Kyiv.

Denysenko called the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, where Nazis killed more than 33,000 Jews over a 36-hour period in September 1941, “one of the greatest symbols of the horrors of fascism,” according to Interfax.

The Nazis shot at least 70,000 people at Babyn Yar, between 1941 and 1943, including almost the entire Jewish population of Kyiv, the center said.

“To the world: what is the point of saying <> for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…” tweeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called the attacks “evil and barbaric.”

“On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians,” he tweeted.

The attacks come as Russian forces were within 17 miles of Kyiv’s city center, as the main advance on the capital was “basically” where it was yesterday, a senior defense official said Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.