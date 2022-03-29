Russian forces bombed Ukrainian administration building, 8 civilians missing

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian forces attacked a state administration building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday morning, just as employees were arriving, according to an official.

There were no reported causalities in the attack.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of regional administration, shared a photo of the administration building as the sun was still rising. The photo shows a massive hole in the building, reportedly from aircraft that entered the Nikolaev area from Crimea.

Russia has repeatedly used the Crimean Peninsula, which is internationally recognized as a part of Ukraine, to launch military operations.

Most of the staff who were working in the administration building evacuated safely, though eight people remain trapped in the rubble, the Kyiv Independent reported.

“Three military personnel [are] believed to be under the rubble,” the outlet said.

Also on Tuesday morning, Ukrainian and Russian delegations are meeting in Istanbul to continue negotiations that could end the war.