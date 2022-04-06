NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was killed early Wednesday after he crashed his sedan into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital.

The car was carrying containers of flammable substances and burst into flames upon impact.

Police said the driver rammed into the gate at about 6 a.m. local time – but it did not enter the Bucharest embassy compound.

While firefighters were able to put out the blaze, the man died at the scene.

The case prosecutor, Bogdan Staicu, told reporters that the containers found inside the car will be examined by forensics experts.