Russian attack on railway station in eastern Ukraine leaves dozens dead: reports

Russian troops attacked a packed railway station in eastern Ukraine Friday morning and dozens were feared dead, according to reports.

Ukrainian Railways said that more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 hurt in the attack, Reuters reported.

“Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station,” Ukrainian Railways said. “According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station.”

The station is being used to evacuate civilians.

“Thousands of people were at the station during the missile strike, as residents of Donetsk region are being evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said on Telegram, according to the New York Times.

This marked the latest attack on civilians as evidence of the intentional killing of civilians in Bucha and in other parts of the country has mounted, causing a global outcry.

The attack came after Russian troops completely have withdrawn from northern Ukraine, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry, with some forces redeploying to the disputed eastern Donbas region.