Russian actor hit with criminal probes for criticizing war in Ukraine

A prominent Russian actor is facing criminal charges for criticizing the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine, according to officials.

On Monday, Russia’s Investigative Committee said its chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered the launch of a criminal case against Russian film and theater actor Artur Smolyaninov.

According to the statement, the 39-year-old actor “made a series of statements directed against Russia in an interview to a Western media outlet.”

The Investigative Committee didn’t clarify which of Smolyaninov’s actions constituted a criminal offense and what charges it would bring against him.

Smolyaninov, who starred in the 2005 film, “The 9th Company,” about the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, left Russia after Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine and has repeatedly spoken out against the war.

His most recent interview last week sparked outrage among Kremlin supporters. The actor told the Novaya Gazeta Europe that if he had to fight in the war, he would fight “on the side of Ukraine.” “For me, it is on the side of my brothers who were attacked by my other brothers,” Smolyaninov said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday welcomed a probe against Smolyaninov, noting that it is “important that our relevant (law enforcement) bodies think about these remarks.”

The probe against Smolyaninov comes amid increasingly harsh rhetoric about Russians who left the country because of the war. Lawmakers have suggested seizing the property of those who moved abroad, or increasing taxes for those who continue to work remotely for Russian companies. Others have simply condemned them as “traitors.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.