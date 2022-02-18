NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MOSCOW – As one Russian put it, “with all this megaphone diplomacy,” there is not much left for the average man to say about where the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine is headed.

This slow march toward – or away from – war is being played out so publicly that armchair quarterbacks are already keeping score of who is winning and who is losing.

And it’s an information war. Some say a propaganda war.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that Russia could create a pretext for attacking Ukraine by fabricating a terrorist attack on Russian soil or that Russia could stage a fake – or even a real – chemical weapons attack.

“We are laying it out in great detail with the hope that by sharing what we know with the world,” he said at the United Nations yesterday. “We can influence Russia to abandon the path of war and choose a different path. While there’s still time. Now, I’m mindful that some have called into question our information, recalling previous instances where intelligence ultimately did not bear out. But let me be clear. I am here today, not to start a war, but to prevent one.”

The late Secretary of State Colin Powell’s case for war in Iraq, involving the prospect Iraq was hiding weapons of mass destruction, is often cited here; The fact that Russia has, for a long time, denied sending troops to Ukraine in 2014 is not.

Perhaps it’s not surprising then that, despite the fact that Russia has repeatedly said it has no intention of attacking Ukraine, Russians are scared there will be a war with their neighbors, according to Denis Volkov of the Levada Center, a respected pollster.