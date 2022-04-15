Russia uses long-range bombers for first time in Ukraine war, official says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry revealed Friday that, for the first time, Russia has started using long-range bombers in the ongoing war.

Spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said the long-range aircraft are being used to attack Mariupol, according to Reuters.

“The situation in Mariupol is difficult and hard. Fighting is happening right now. The Russian army is constantly calling on additional units to storm the city,” Motuzyanyk reportedly said. “But as of now the Russians haven’t managed to completely capture it.”

Elsewhere, Motuzyanyk said Russia is focusing on capturing the eastern Ukrainian cities of Rubizhne and Popasna.

He also called the sinking of the Moskva, the flagship vessel of Russia’s Black Sea navy, significant, Reuters reports.