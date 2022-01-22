close

The U.S. delivered its first shipments of promised assistance to Ukraine Friday night, including “lethal” aid, as part of ongoing efforts to deter Russian invasion.

The shipment includes around 200,000 pounds of ammunition and weapons for frontline defenders. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv hailed the shipment – delivered by airplane – as part of $2.7 billion of investments made in Ukraine.

The embassy also said the shipment “demonstrates the U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine bolster its defenses in the face of growing Russian aggression.”