Russia-Ukraine crisis: Graphic photos show bloodied civilians amid invasion

Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling, as civilians desperately tried to flee the country or take shelter in underground metro stations.

At least 40 Ukrainian military members and 10 civilians are believed to have died as Russia continues to invade the country, and that number is expected to rise.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Here’s a glimpse into the death and destruction the Ukrainian people have incurred.