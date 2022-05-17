Russia: Sweden’s NATO application will ‘inflict considerable damage’ on European security

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia’s Foreign Ministry is warning this week that Sweden’s plan to apply for NATO membership will “inflict considerable damage to the security of Northern Europe and Europe as a whole.”

The remark comes as Moscow continues its bloody invasion of Ukraine, which has put Sweden – and its neighbor Finland, which shares a border with Russia – on heightened alert.

“Sweden’s accession to NATO will inflict considerable damage to the security of Northern Europe and Europe as a whole,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “The Russian Federation will have to take response measures, both military-technical and others, to curb the threats to its national security which arise in this context.”

REMAINING UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS EVACUATED FROM MARIUPOL STEEL PLANT, ZELENSKYY SAYS

“In this respect, much will depend on the specific conditions of Sweden’s integration into the North Atlantic Alliance, including the potential deployment of strike systems of this military bloc on its territory,” the statement continued.

“In any event, NATO membership will not enhance Sweden’s security if only because nobody is threatening the country,” it also said. “However, it will definitely lead to the loss of its sovereignty in foreign policy decision-making.”

“For our part, we are convinced that this choice by the politicians currently in power in Sweden does not meet the long-term interests of the Swedish people,” the statement concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said “we will inform NATO that we want to become a member of the alliance.”

“Sweden needs formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO,” she said in a speech to lawmakers.