Russia school shooting: At least 6 dead, dozens more injured after gunman opens fire

At least six people are dead and 20 others are injured after a gunman opened fire at a school in central Russia on Monday morning.

It happened at a school in Izhevsk, the Udmurtia region’s capital. The shooter reportedly killed a guard and multiple children, according to the governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov.

“There are victims among the children, there are wounded too,” Brechalov said.

The gunman reportedly shot himself.

Brechalov said the school has been evacuated and the area around it has been closed off.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.