Russia reacts harshly after Biden calls Ukraine invasion ‘genocide,’ accuses US ‘crimes’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that it is “unacceptable” for President Joe Biden to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “genocide”.

Biden made the classification for the first time Tuesday.

“We consider this kind of effort to distort the situation unacceptable,” Peskov responded, according to Reuters.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

“This is hardly acceptable from a president of the United States, a country that has committed well-known crimes in recent times,” he added.

Biden had said “I called it genocide because it’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden’s comments drew praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday, calling the comments “true words of a true leader.”

“Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter. “We are grateful for U.S. assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”

Fox News’ Michael Lee contributed to this report.