Russia offers to mediate Israel-Gaza negotiations, Putin says ‘no alternative’ to 2-state solution

Russia is offering itself as a mediating power in negotiations between Israel and Hamas militants.

President Vladimir Putin offered the nation’s help during a Kyrgyzstan summit on Friday as Israeli ground invasions are expected in northern Gaza.

“What matters now is to stop the bloodshed,” Putin said.

The president told summit attendees that “Russia is ready to coordinate with all constructive partners.”

Palestinians are fleeing south after the Israeli government ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza amid beginning raids on the region.

Putin has previously blamed the U.S. for the unfolding violence in the Middle East following a Hamas-initiated terror attack last week.

The Russian president previously claimed the “problem” that Israel and the Palestinians are facing is the result of U.S. foreign policy in reference to settlements in Israel.

“Settlement mechanisms have been established, but the United States has neglected these mechanisms over the past few years and decided to regulate everything on its own, did not use these mechanisms and in recent years has relied on meeting the material needs of the population living in the Palestinian territories,” Putin said during a forum with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani on Wednesday.

He added, “In fact, they tried to replace the solution of fundamental political problems with some material handouts. Of course, this is very important for people who have a low standard of living, it is important to solve socio-economic issues.”

The Palestinian health ministry reports that 2,125 Palestinians have been killed, and another 8,714 were wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since war broke out on October 7.

The Israeli military has said that the bodies of about 1,500 Hamas terrorists were found in Israeli territory after Hamas launched its surprise terror attack on Israel, killing as many as 1,300 Israelis.

Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.