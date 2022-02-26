Russia invades Ukraine: Anti-war protests in Tokyo, London, Taipei

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-war protests broke out in several big cities throughout the world, including Tokyo, London and Taipei, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s attack, unleashed by President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, reached its third day on Saturday, when Kremlin forces forged ahead in their efforts to overtake the capital city of Kyiv. Hundreds of deaths have been reported so far as Ukrainian forces remain unrelenting in their efforts to protect their homeland, parts of which have already been destroyed.

From Tokyo to London to Taipei, Ukrainians living abroad and protesters have turned out on the streets to join anti-war rallies spreading around the world.

Several hundred Ukrainians living in Japan gathered outside of Tokyo’s main train stations Saturday, chanting “Stop war!” and “Peace for Ukraine.” They held up signs with phrases like “No war” and “Stop Putin, Stop Russia,” while others waved Ukrainian flags. At a separate rally reportedly organized by Russian residents in Japan, several dozen people chanted “Hands off Ukraine!”

In Taiwan, more than 100 demonstrators chanting “Stand with Ukraine” and “Glory to Ukraine” protested outside the Russian representative office in Taiwan for a second day Saturday.

“My family, my friends are now sheltered in their basements because of the air attacks,” Yulia Kolorova, a 49-year-old Ukrainian living in Taiwan, told The Associated Press. “I just want them to be strong. I just can’t imagine how scary it is to see the missiles over your head. It’s surreal.”

The invasion also triggered a series of anti-war protests earlier this week in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities across Russia, which were quickly dispersed by police.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press.