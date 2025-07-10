Russia gives Rubio a ‘new and different approach’ as Trump pushes for peace with Ukraine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said he and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov had exchanged “new” and “different” approaches to ending the nearly three-and-half-year-long war in Ukraine as President Donald Trump’s frustration mounts.

“I think it’s a new and a different approach,” Rubio told reporters following his nearly hour-long meeting with Lavrov at the sideline of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference in Malaysia. “I wouldn’t characterize it as something that guarantees a peace, but it’s a concept that I’ll take back to the president.”

Rubio did not share any details of what this new approach entails, but comes as Trump mulls “biting” sanctions against Russia and upping military aid to Ukraine, also claiming this week that he did not sign off on the Pentagon’s limited arms pause to Kyiv pushed through earlier this month.

The secretary said he also communicated to Lavrov that Trump is “disappointed and frustrated that there’s not been more flexibility on the Russian side” to pursue a legitimate end to its war in Ukraine.

Rubio was questioned about Trump’s multiple calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the minimal impact it has had on the Kremlin chief’s war as Russian attacks have only escalated and become more intense.

“There’s been some humanitarian exchanges made, obviously…our goal here is to end this war,” he said, adding that he believes Trump “deserves tremendous credit” for holding calls with Putin when his predecessor and other world leaders opted not to.

Rubio said he wouldn’t characterize the discussion or Lavrov’s response to it, but said, “We need to see a roadmap moving forward about how this conflict can conclude. And then we shared some ideas about what that might look like.”

“We’re going to continue to stay involved where we see opportunities to make a difference,” he added.

The meeting was the second time Rubio and Lavrov had encountered each other since the secretary took up the top job.