Russia asked China for military, economic aid in Ukraine conflict following invasion

Russia asked China for military and economic aid following their invasion of Ukraine, Fox News has confirmed.

In an attempt to protect intelligence sources, U.S. officials have been reluctant to detail what type of aid is being sought.

The request for military assistance, which was first reported by The New York Times, has reportedly raised concern among U.S. officials that China might interfere with any efforts from Western nations to assist Ukrainian forces.

“We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them,” National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

“We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world,” he said.

Sullivan also suggested that China had some idea that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning something, but conceded the Chinese might not have known the extent of Putin’s intentions.

Chinese leaders have declined to rebuke Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, and have come out against Western economic sanctions. China has abstained in multiple United Nations votes to censure Russia.

Last Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that “China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda” about the U.S. developing chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Sullivan is preparing to meet with Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday.

Neither the Pentagon nor the White House immediately responded to request for comment.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.