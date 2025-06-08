Right-wing Colombian presidential candidate shot at rally

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Colombian senator and presidential candidate was shot on Saturday in Bogotá, the government and his campaign said.

Miguel Uribe, 39, was hosting a campaign event in a public park in the Fontibon neighborhood when “armed subjects shot him in the back.”

His party described the attack as serious but didn’t go into detail about his condition.

WHO IS COLOMBIA’S PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO, FORMER MARXIST GUERRILLA AND COUNTRY’S FIRST LEFTIST LEADER?

He is a member of the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party, founded by former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe.

The party called the attack “an unacceptable act of violence.”

FBI’S KASH PATEL VOWS ‘YOU’RE GOING TO KNOW EVERYTHING WE KNOW’ ABOUT TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show Uribe after the attack covered in blood with a possible head wound as people attempt to stem the bleeding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A suspect was taken into custody, Bogotá’s mayor said, according to Colombia Reports.

Reuters contributed to this report.