Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Buckingham Palace.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement Sunday.

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the statement.

The Queen is triple vaccinated, and first received the coronavirus vaccine last January.

Prince Charles, the heir-to-the-throne, and his wife Camilla also tested positive for the coronavirus this month. Both are triple vaccinated and self-isolated after the positive tests.

