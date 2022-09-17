Queen Elizabeth II: Man arrested in queue to see coffin following ‘disturbance’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was arrested Friday night after attempting to approach the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Parliamentary authorities said the man tried to exit the queue where thousands of mourners stood, waiting 16 hours to view the coffin, and walk up to the coffin on its platform at Parliament’s Westminster Hall.

The Metropolitan Police force described the incident as a “disturbance” and said a man had been detained for a suspected public order offense.

The queen is lying in state, her casket draped in her Royal Standard and topped with a crown.

The public was first admitted to the hall Wednesday.

Soccer star David Beckham waited more than 12 hours in the queue to pay his respects.

On Friday, the wait time hit 24 hours.

On Friday, authorities temporarily stopped allowing more visitors join the end of the line.

King Charles III and Prince William made an impromptu visit to greet those waiting in line Saturday.

The visitors continued to file into the hall, even as the king, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew stood vigil around the coffin for 15 minutes Friday night.

The queen’s eight grandchildren were slated to stand vigil beside the coffin Saturday.

Prince William is now the heir to the throne.

The queen will lie in state until Monday morning.

The coffin will then be transported to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral.

President Biden will be in attendance, as well as Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Following the service, the coffin will be taken to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.